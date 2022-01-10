Overview

Dr. Anne Marie Treadup, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Treadup works at Southcoast Health Family Medicine in North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.