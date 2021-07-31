Dr. Anne Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Thai, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Thai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
Robert B Benner MD1720 El Camino Real Ste 155, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 685-6105
Sutter Bay Hospitals1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thai is exceptional!! She's extremely knowledgeable, calms patients at Dr appts., Also, gets back to patients when they call. Dr Thai is an excellent, exceptional physician
About Dr. Anne Thai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831366798
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai works at
Dr. Thai has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.