See All Plastic Surgeons in Worthington, OH
Dr. Anne Taylor, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anne Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anne Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio State East Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Aesthetica Surgery & Spa in Worthington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
Dr. Daniel Straka, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
10 (241)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Pennington, MD
Dr. Gary Pennington, MD
8 (119)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetica Surgery & Spa
    7227 N High St Ste 256, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 569-2649
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohio State East Hospital
  • Ohio State University Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?

    Jan 15, 2022
    Where do I start… Dr.Taylor truly changed my life. She and her staff made me feel beautiful. I’m so pleased with my results! I will always feel truly blessed to have found them
    Loretta L McClimans — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Taylor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anne Taylor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taylor to family and friends

    Dr. Taylor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taylor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anne Taylor, MD.

    About Dr. Anne Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215990031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University, Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Denison University, B.S. 1986
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Aesthetica Surgery & Spa in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anne Taylor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.