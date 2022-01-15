Overview

Dr. Anne Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio State East Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Aesthetica Surgery & Spa in Worthington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.