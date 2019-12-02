Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne Suh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
Northwestern Medical Group1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 926-3627
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology – West Washington111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 926-3627
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been going to her for over 15 years and always provided caring, personal care.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.