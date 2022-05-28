Dr. Anne Stilwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stilwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Stilwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Stilwell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Anne Marie Stilwell MD PC45 MCCLEAN AVE, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 818-3298
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stilwell is a wonderful doctor. She is kind, compassionate, and really "takes the pain away." Out of a score of 1 to 5, 5 being the highest, I give Dr. Stilwell a 10.
About Dr. Anne Stilwell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255417150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stilwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stilwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stilwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stilwell has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stilwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Stilwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stilwell.
