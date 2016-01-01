Dr. Anne Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Locations
-
1
Simone McKitty3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 442, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 204-8961
- 2 1636 Aviation Blvd Ste 202, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Simon, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558439190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.