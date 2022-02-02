Dr. Anne Shrout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Shrout, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Shrout, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Shrout works at
Locations
Capital Women's Care10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-9101
Capital Women's Care LLC15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 869-7644
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After stumbling around trying to find a compassionate professional with a comprehensive practice; I found Dr. Shrout and have been a patient for about five years. Her knowledge and professionalism make her simply the best, and her staff is considerate, professional and caring.
About Dr. Anne Shrout, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
- Middlebury College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrout has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.