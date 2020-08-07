Dr. Shain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Shain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Shain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Shain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shain?
Dr. Shain has been my PCP since about 1983+/- and for my husband since 2005. I have found her to be a wonderful doctor. She is direct and to the point, always prepared, knowledgeable and willing to provide referrals for a specialist, when needed. I arrived at what was then called Medical West, an HMO, now RiverBend. I arrived with a few complex medical issues and Dr. Shain, along with a few other good Doctors, also at RiverBend have always made me, my husband and my children feel confident that we were being provided with good medical care and follow-up. I am glad to have Dr. Shain as my PCP for so many years and will continue.
About Dr. Anne Shain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881657955
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shain works at
Dr. Shain speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.