Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 275 Clairton Blvd Ste 300A, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 466-2115
- 2 3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 621-7575
- 3 300 Halket St Ste 5730, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6223
4
Magee Womens Lab - Fox Chapel121 Freeport Rd Ste 110, Blawnox, PA 15238 Directions (412) 784-2797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaheen is fantastic. She was the on call doctor when I went into labor with my son and I was so thrilled when she walked in. She was so involved throughout my whole labor even while juggling office appointments and a c-section. She checked on me regularly and always knew exactly what was going on with baby and my contractions when she walked in. She was incredibly encouraging and respectful of all of my wishes. She made sure I was comfortable and involved in all decisions throughout labor and delivery. Absolutely fantastic delivery experience thanks to Dr. Shaheen!
About Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaheen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
