Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    275 Clairton Blvd Ste 300A, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 (412) 466-2115
    3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 621-7575
    300 Halket St Ste 5730, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 641-6223
    Magee Womens Lab - Fox Chapel
    121 Freeport Rd Ste 110, Blawnox, PA 15238 (412) 784-2797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Dr. Shaheen is fantastic. She was the on call doctor when I went into labor with my son and I was so thrilled when she walked in. She was so involved throughout my whole labor even while juggling office appointments and a c-section. She checked on me regularly and always knew exactly what was going on with baby and my contractions when she walked in. She was incredibly encouraging and respectful of all of my wishes. She made sure I was comfortable and involved in all decisions throughout labor and delivery. Absolutely fantastic delivery experience thanks to Dr. Shaheen!
    About Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437200631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaheen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

