Dr. Anne Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4941Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr Schwartz for maybe 20 years. She corrected my peripheral vision by doing eye lid surgery and so that it was paid rightly by Medicare. She did both my catatact surgeries and did an excellent job. She seemed like a natural surgeon working quickly. Dr. Schwartz is also personable and reccommended by a friend who is a doctor and a friend of hers.
About Dr. Anne Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841284940
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
