Overview

Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schuckman works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.