Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD

Urology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schuckman works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  2. 2
    Norris Cancer Hospital
    1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Hydronephrosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Hydronephrosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871645911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuckman works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schuckman’s profile.

    Dr. Schuckman has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuckman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

