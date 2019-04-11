Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Schuckman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700
Norris Cancer Hospital1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schuckman is a highly skilled surgeon who performed cancer surgery on my husband with better-than-expected results.
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford University
Dr. Schuckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuckman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuckman has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuckman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.