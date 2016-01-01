Overview

Dr. Anne Marie Samaha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Samaha works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.