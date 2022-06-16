See All General Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The State University Of New York At Buffalo.

Dr. Saladyga works at Center for Breast Care in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Breast Care
    4700 Waters Ave Ste 405, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-2700
  2. 2
    Memorial Health - Pediatric Surgery Specialist
    23630 US Highway 80 E Unit B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-2299
  3. 3
    Select Diagnostics Inc
    3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Using her experience and expertise she made the right decision for me to receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy. After chemo she performed my surgery. I had no complications at all. She is a highly skilled surgeon who really cares about her patients. Her compassionate heart and mental support have been a tremendous blessing to me.
    Joyce Roberts — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD
    About Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1851335418
    Education & Certifications

    • West Cancer Clinic
    • The State University Of New York At Buffalo
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Saladyga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saladyga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saladyga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saladyga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saladyga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saladyga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saladyga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saladyga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

