Overview

Dr. Anne Rothman, MD is a Dermatologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Rothman works at Drs Ford & Rothman Ctr for Cosmetic & Clinical in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.