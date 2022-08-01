Dr. Anne Rossell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Rossell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Rossell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Rossell works at
Locations
-
1
Heritage Medical Associates PC1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2135Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
OB/GYN - Nashville Office222 22nd Ave N Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2194
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this OB! She is literally the best doctor I’ve ever seen. She delivered my first daughter and will now deliver my second baby. Great physician!
About Dr. Anne Rossell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437206224
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
