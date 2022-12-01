Overview

Dr. Anne Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Central Coast Center For Gynecologic Oncology in Ventura, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.