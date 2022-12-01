Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Rodriguez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
W. Michael Hogan MD PC2900 Loma Vista Rd Ste 205, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-4830
-
2
Dominic J Tedesco MD Inc.2400 Bath St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 324-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Dr. Rodriquez is an excellent, highly specialized surgeon with exemplary credentials. I was fortunate to be referred to her for a large ovarian tumor by my oncology team. The surgeons in my local community do not have her level of expertise and I was happy to travel to receive this care. I feel so fortunate to have been evaluated and scheduled quickly for a very complicated surgery. Dr. Rodriquez spent a lot of time explaining things and I received excellent surgical care both pre and post operatively. She provided and continues to provide me with vigilant, compassionate medical follow up and I am very grateful. I am a retired registered nurse I find she was exceptional and feel passionate that this information reach others.
About Dr. Anne Rodriguez, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316929565
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.