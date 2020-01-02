Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex-Torzok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
Dr. Rex-Torzok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willoughby Hills Family Health Center2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rex-Torzok?
I explained that I had some money left over in my flexible spending account that needed to be spent today. She smirked and commented, "there's nothing like waiting till the last minute." I have a varied schedule.and had been waiting to see her for almost one month. If you are looking for a provider that will explore nutritional supplimentation or OTC meds for use with an FSA, forget it. Otherwise she seems to be an adequate Ortho doc.
About Dr. Anne Rex-Torzok, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1447244835
Education & Certifications
- Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rex-Torzok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rex-Torzok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rex-Torzok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rex-Torzok works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex-Torzok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex-Torzok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex-Torzok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex-Torzok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.