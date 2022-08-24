Dr. Anne Redding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Redding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Redding, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Redding works at
Locations
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Redding was very precise in her measurements and testing. She was friendly and very helpful answering my questions. My carpal tunnel was diagnosed and l left the appointment with a plan for treatment.
About Dr. Anne Redding, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528067790
Education & Certifications
- Usa
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- School Of Pharmacy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redding works at
Dr. Redding has seen patients for Confusion, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Redding speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.
