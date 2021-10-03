See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (23)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Pylkas works at Restoration Lab Services LLC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restoration Lab Services LLC
    3805 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 887-6282
  2. 2
    Fairview Egan Pharmacy
    1440 Duckwood Dr, Eagan, MN 55122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 435-7380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Tobacco Use Disorder
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Tobacco Use Disorder
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 03, 2021
    Dr Anne Phylkas is a very kind and compassionate dr. She has helped me so much with my addiction issues. I have never felt judged by her or anyone else at sage prairie.
    Jg — Oct 03, 2021
    About Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
