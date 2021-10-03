Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pylkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Locations
Restoration Lab Services LLC3805 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Directions (612) 887-6282
Fairview Egan Pharmacy1440 Duckwood Dr, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (612) 435-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anne Phylkas is a very kind and compassionate dr. She has helped me so much with my addiction issues. I have never felt judged by her or anyone else at sage prairie.
About Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316185358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pylkas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pylkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pylkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pylkas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pylkas.
