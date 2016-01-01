See All Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Anne Phan-Huy, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Anne Phan-Huy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Phan-Huy works at Dynamicare Health in Boston, MA with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Chelsea, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dynamicare Health
    6 Liberty Sq, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 244-0106
  2. 2
    Rachel Upjohn Building University of Michigan
    4250 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-0231
  3. 3
    St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
    775 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 593-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Anne Phan-Huy, MD

  Psychiatry
  English
  1679079230
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

