Dr. Anne Peters, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (20)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Peters, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Peters works at USC Westside Center for Diabetes in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Ambulatory Care Beverly Hills
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 406, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 272-8212
  2. 2
    USC Westside Center for Diabetes
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-3030
  3. 3
    Violet Boodaghians
    6310 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 931-7525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Secondary Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dysmetabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Peters is the all time best. Her knowledge and care is above and beyond. She takes the time to explain exactly what I need to do and how to do it to maintain my health. 5 stars plus.
    Richard K Safran — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Anne Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376572784
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA
    Internship
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

