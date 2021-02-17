Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Peters, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usc Ambulatory Care Beverly Hills9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 406, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 272-8212
-
2
USC Westside Center for Diabetes150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-3030
-
3
Violet Boodaghians6310 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 931-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
Dr. Peters is the all time best. Her knowledge and care is above and beyond. She takes the time to explain exactly what I need to do and how to do it to maintain my health. 5 stars plus.
About Dr. Anne Peters, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376572784
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Harbor UCLA
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Wesleyan University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.