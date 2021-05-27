Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Pascual, MD
Dr. Anne Pascual, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
As Integrated Care Laurel Internal Med1441 Constitution Blvd Bldg 151, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 769-8640
Very kind and patient and understanding
About Dr. Anne Pascual, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962406645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.
