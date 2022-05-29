Dr. Onishi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Onishi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Onishi, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR.
Dr. Onishi works at
Locations
1
Bend Ophthalmology2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 6, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-6915
2
St. Charles Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-6915
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Onishi in the ER , my gallbladder was a mess, she took charge right away, had a drain tube put in me for a month to get the infection out, on May 18th she did my surgery and fixed everything. She is an awesome surgeon, so caring and really knows what she is doing. She is so wonderful, God Bless her and her family and St Charles Hospital .
About Dr. Anne Onishi, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1134462302
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onishi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Onishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.