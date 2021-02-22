Dr. Anne O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne O'Neill, MD
Dr. Anne O'Neill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Las Vegas Surgical Associates8930 W Sunset Rd Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 258-7788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She is a step above any Dr. I have seen in NV
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
