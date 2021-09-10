Dr. Anne Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Nguyen, MD
Dr. Anne Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Always Right Home Care3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 730-1130
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
My first appointment. Dr Nguyen was very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. I appreciated her demeanor and expertise.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1750588034
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
