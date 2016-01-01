Overview

Dr. Anne Mortensen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.



Dr. Mortensen works at Childrens Hospital-Michigan PHM in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.