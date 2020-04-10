Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Miller, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Xenia, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mental Health Resources Corp452 W Market St, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 376-8700
- 2 7909 Schatz Pointe Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 802-2150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Excellent Dr & gets to the bottom of what is going on
About Dr. Anne Miller, DO
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871557769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.