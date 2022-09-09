Dr. Anne Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Mian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Mian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore.
Dr. Mian works at
Locations
Florida Psychiatric Associates LLC166 Lookout Pl Ste 100, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (386) 947-3600
Florida Psychiatric Associates LLC2450 Maitland Center Pkwy Ste 202, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 960-5633
Angelic Companion Services LLC498 Palm Springs Dr Ste 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 960-5633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mian is brilliant! She has ordered the right medicines for my diagnosis. She is a caring and professional psychiatrist! I’m very grateful to her for never giving up on me.
About Dr. Anne Mian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1518910835
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Services Center
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mian speaks Urdu.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.