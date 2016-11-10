Dr. Anne McCarren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne McCarren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Shores Ob.gyn.19714 E 10 MILE RD, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093
Ascension St John Hospital21000 E 12 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
St Clair Shores Obstetrics and Gynecology Plc46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 225, Macomb, MI 48044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Love dr McCarren, Made an extra trip to check on me after a traumatic brith of my son even though she was on vacation. She is an advocate for her patients and learns you on a personal level. The office staff may need work but mccarren is a+!
About Dr. Anne McCarren, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801867064
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
