Dr. Anne Massey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anne Massey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Locations
Allina Health7840 Vinewood Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 236-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She was wonderful! Went above and beyond for my foot/ankle issue and really spent time with me and answered all my questions. Never felt like she was rushing. She was also super nice and fun as well! Will definitely go back to her :)
About Dr. Anne Massey, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.