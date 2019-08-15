See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Anne Moore, MD

Sports Medicine
2 (20)
Dr. Anne Moore, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Moore works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Park Nicollet Tria Orthopedics
    8100 Northland Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 831-8742

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 15, 2019
    I saw Dr. Anne Moore for arthritis in my knee, bone on bone. She listened carefully to my concerns, asked questions and went over my xrays. She conducted a thorough examination of my knee and tested range of motion. She gave me a steroid shot, which eliminated the pain and set me up for PT and a knee brace. I would definitely recommend this caring, thoughtful doctor to friends and family.
    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1770550188
    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

