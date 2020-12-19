Dr. Anne McNeill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne McNeill, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne McNeill, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. McNeill works at
Locations
McNeill Dermatology1441 Avocado Ave Ste 702, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-7886
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a professional w/an appropriate “bedside” manner which equates to knowledgeable wisdom, yet assertive ability to counsel necessary action needed !
About Dr. Anne McNeill, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841365970
Education & Certifications
- Uc, Irvine
- UCLA
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Uc, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeill has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.