Overview

Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Jackson works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

