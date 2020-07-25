See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Jackson works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1505 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 465-5440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 25, 2020
I love Dr Jackson and all that she does for me. My biggest complaint is that it takes at least a week or more to get my prescriptions refilled. This is not once or twice but consistently. I have been a patient for many years and it doesn't seem to be getting better. It is very frustrating and I have to call and follow up on a regular basis. This is not a Covid related issue. This has been happening for a much longer period of time.
Kimberly — Jul 25, 2020
Photo: Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD
About Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecologic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740332832
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Internship &amp; Residency-Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jackson works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

