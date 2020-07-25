Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anne-Marie Jackson, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1505 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 465-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
I love Dr Jackson and all that she does for me. My biggest complaint is that it takes at least a week or more to get my prescriptions refilled. This is not once or twice but consistently. I have been a patient for many years and it doesn't seem to be getting better. It is very frustrating and I have to call and follow up on a regular basis. This is not a Covid related issue. This has been happening for a much longer period of time.
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740332832
- Internship & Residency-Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
