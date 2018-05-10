See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Anne Comstock, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anne Comstock, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anne Comstock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Comstock works at Oak Street Health University Heights in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health University Heights
    4200 S EAST ST, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 961-8616
  2. 2
    QuadMed Health and Wellness Clinic
    429 N Pennsylvania St Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 961-8616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Comstock?

May 10, 2018
She always goes above and beyond!
Indianapolis — May 10, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anne Comstock, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anne Comstock, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Comstock to family and friends

Dr. Comstock's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Comstock

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anne Comstock, MD.

About Dr. Anne Comstock, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902974926
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Community Hospital East
Internship
Medical Education
  • Indiana University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Purdue University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anne Comstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Comstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Comstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Comstock works at Oak Street Health University Heights in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Comstock’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Comstock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comstock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.