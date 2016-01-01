See All Pediatricians in Southfield, MI
Dr. Anne Ice, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Ice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ice works at Authority Health in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew J. Smith Jr MD Memorial Group
    23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 281-3215
  2. 2
    Pediatric Staff Pllc
    22341 W 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 255-2209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Anne Ice, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902839764
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
