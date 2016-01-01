Dr. Anne Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Mahoney, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Washington Medical Center|Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Texas-Southwestern
- University of Texas-Southwestern
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.