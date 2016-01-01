Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Locations
High Point University Student1300 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 841-4683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anne Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679595995
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namuyaba Lule-Kiwanu.
