Dr. Anne Loosmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, NH. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Loosmann works at Champaign Dental Group in Salem, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.