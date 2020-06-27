Dr. Anne Loosmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loosmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Loosmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Loosmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, NH. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center.
Locations
Orchard Surgical Center LLC16 KEEWAYDIN DR, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 401-6466
Parkland Medical Center1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 432-1500
Surgical Associates of Southern New Hampshire Pllc44 Birch St Ste 301, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 432-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Loosmann is an extremely gentle, and caring Dr who performs surgeries with amazing skill. I was referred to her after having a bad experience else where. You'll be in very good hands with Dr Loosmann.
About Dr. Anne Loosmann, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New York | University Hospital - University of New York
- University Hospital - University of New York
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loosmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loosmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loosmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loosmann has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loosmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Loosmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loosmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loosmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loosmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.