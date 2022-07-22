Overview

Dr. Anne Lombardo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Lombardo works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.