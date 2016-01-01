Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- MN
- Rochester
- Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD
Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Angelo?
About Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1396023420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. D'Angelo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
Dr. D'Angelo has seen patients for Colectomy and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Angelo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.