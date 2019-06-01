See All Dermatologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Anne Likosky, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Az College Of Med

Dr. Likosky works at KIRKLAND DERMATOLOGY in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kirkland Dermatology
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anne Likosky, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Az College Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Likosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Likosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Likosky works at KIRKLAND DERMATOLOGY in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Likosky’s profile.

    Dr. Likosky has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Likosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Likosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Likosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Likosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Likosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

