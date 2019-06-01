Dr. Likosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Likosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Likosky, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Az College Of Med
Dr. Likosky works at
Locations
-
1
Kirkland Dermatology11800 NE 128th St Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Likosky?
She has been my dermatologist for 20 years. She caught an early basal cell carcinoma and referred me for Mohs surgery. I see her once a year for a checkup. She is friendly calm and listens.
About Dr. Anne Likosky, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093879058
Education & Certifications
- University Of Az College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Likosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Likosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Likosky works at
Dr. Likosky has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Likosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Likosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Likosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Likosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Likosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.