Dr. Anne Lenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Lenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Lenz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lenz works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Lenz, MD3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 554-8420
- 2 501 6th Ave S # 6900, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-4233
-
3
Anne Lenz, MD3001 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 554-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lenz?
Dr Lenz is wonderful, one of the best. She is patient and always available. Very knowledgeable and understands how to talk with teens. During this time of learning how to care for diabetes and being a teenager, it can be tough but Dr Lenz definitely helps us get through
About Dr. Anne Lenz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093908048
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Duquesne University
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenz works at
Dr. Lenz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.