Dr. Anne Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Le, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Surgical Associates7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 347-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. She performed my surgery with no complications and provided me with information on future follow-ups. I highly recommend her. Very good bedside manner.
About Dr. Anne Le, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.