Overview

Dr. Anne Le, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.