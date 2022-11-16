See All Registered Nurses in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD is a Registered Nurse in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kokayeff works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Edina, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  4. 4
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 16, 2022
    My appointment time was for 1040am but they doubled booked my slot so i didnt get to see her till 1110am. But she was spot on with listening and making sure i understood everything that she was explaining
    Amanda S. — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053516443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Kokayeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokayeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokayeff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokayeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokayeff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokayeff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokayeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokayeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

