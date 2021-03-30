See All General Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kobbermann works at Midwest Breast Care in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Building at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Breast Care in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Building at Overland Park Regional
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 460, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-7794
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr.Kobbermann is an excellent doctor. She is such a kind and gentle person. I felt very confident and secure in your care. I felt like I was your only patient that day. I appreciate how well you took care of me. Thank you for being the dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate doctor that you are! You always go above and beyond and work tirelessly towards a healthy outcome. I feel so blessed to know you and have you as my doctor.
    — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093927436
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern--Breast Surgical Oncology
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Kobbermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobbermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kobbermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kobbermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kobbermann works at Midwest Breast Care in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Building at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kobbermann’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobbermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobbermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobbermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobbermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

