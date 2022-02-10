See All Family Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Anne Knox, MD

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anne Knox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Knox works at Ascension Rx 1502 in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Rx 1502
    8414 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Restless Leg Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anne Knox, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1528238466
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knox works at Ascension Rx 1502 in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Knox’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

