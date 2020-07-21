Dr. Anne Kettler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Kettler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Kettler, MD is a Dermatologist in Stanley, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
College Park Family Care Center - Stanley15101 Glenwood Ave, Stanley, KS 66223 Directions (913) 681-8866Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Priority Health
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Anne Kettler for many years. I have found her to be efficient and professional. My experience has always been very pleasant and I have been seen in a short time with very little waiting, which I appreciate greatly.
About Dr. Anne Kettler, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1659368967
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kettler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kettler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kettler has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kettler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettler.
