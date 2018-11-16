Overview

Dr. Anne Kennard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Obstetrics and Gynecology-Banner University Medical Center



Dr. Kennard works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.