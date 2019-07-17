Dr. Anne Kemble Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemble Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Kemble Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Kemble Luo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Kemble Luo works at
Locations
-
1
Queen's Heart Physician Practice550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8900
-
2
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Articulate; shows great empathy. Communicates clearly. Exudes professionalism.
About Dr. Anne Kemble Luo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124255625
Education & Certifications
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
