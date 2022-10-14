See All Otolaryngologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Anne Kane, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anne Kane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Dr. Kane works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 (601) 815-4368
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Kane is very knowledgeable, personable and dedicated. The staff is courteous and always helpful.
    Tina Fowler — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Kane, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1932526258
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
